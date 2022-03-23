Forum looks at role of Limassol in blue economy

The findings of the first holistic environmental risk assessment study of the Limassol coastal zone will be presented at the 2nd Blue Limassol Forum taking place on March 30 in hybrid format. Experts from the Netherlands and Israel will share current initiatives and best practices in the effort to achieve the transition towards a sustainable blue economy. The forum will bring together key local and regional stakeholders and the general public to discuss issues related to blue economy and the challenges that coastline face.
This year’s Blue Limassol Forum, titled ‘A Realistic Transition Towards Sustainability in Coastal Cities’, aims to air issues and initiatives directly linked to the blue economy, capitalising upon Limassol’s unique characteristics as a leading commercial and shipping centre and a major coastal port city in the South-East Mediterranean. Furthermore, it seeks to promote maritime and environmental awareness among local citizens.
Speakers and participants will discuss the findings of the first environmental risk assessment study to examine holistically all the activities that pose risks to the coastal, marine and maritime environment of Limassol, arising from the operation of ports and ships, oil and gas, marinas and yachts, water sports, fish farming and fishing, construction and hotels and sewerage and municipal waste management systems. The study takes into consideration the environmental concerns of 500 Limassol citizens, as expressed in an opinion survey conducted by Frederick University in 2020.
More than 30 scientists from Frederick University, researchers from other institutions in Cyprus and abroad and 110 stakeholders (government authorities, organisations and companies), worked on the scientific documentation of the study, making it so far the largest-scale study of its kind. The assessment demonstrates the urgent need to protect Limassol’s coastal, marine and maritime environment and suggests the implementation of best practices to reduce the risks that threaten the city’s environment and preserve its coastal front’s attractiveness and sustainability.
“When we introduced the annual Blue Limassol Forum back in 2020, our aim was to strengthen the dynamics of the blue economy in Limassol and to focus on the challenges which our city is facing,” Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides said. “Such challenges are the ecological protection of the sea and our coastal areas and at the same time the achievement of sustainable development through the exploitation of their potential. We also aimed to ensure a dynamic marine and maritime agenda for growth, competitiveness and job creation.”
Deputy Minister of Shipping Vassilios Demetriades will deliver the opening remarks, while Nicolaides and Vice-President of Frederick University Council Dr Christoforos Charalambous will give welcome addresses.
The Blue Limassol Forum 2022 offers a limited number of seats for physical participation with registration closing on March 25. It will be streamed online, in English, to allow extensive, international and public participation.
Blue Limassol Forum 2022
March 30. Crowne Plaza Hotel, Limassol and online. 5pm-7.30pm. Online registration here. www.limassolmunicipal.com.cy/el/bluelimassolforum