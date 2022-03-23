March 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads closed in Troodos because of snow

By Anna Savva01
275242998 1308765672967901 8255198070264245217 n

The Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads are closed to all vehicles because of snow, police said on Wednesday.

They added that because of snow and ice a number of other mountain roads are open only to four-wheel cars and those equipped with snow chains.

The affected roads are Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria and Prodromos-Lemythou.

Police added that because of ice, roads in the wider road network in the higher mountains are slippery.

Roads conditions are changeable, and drivers are urged to check for updates before setting off. Information is available on the police website www.cypruspolicenews.com, on police social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook as well as on the police app.

Related Posts

Two arrested for buying goods using stolen cheques

Anna Savva

Coronavirus: Police issue 10 fines for violations of Covid-19 measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Changes coming for waste and plastics

CM Guest Columnist

Agrotourism product must continue improving, official says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus affirmed at BBB- with a Stable Outlook by Fitch Ratings

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign