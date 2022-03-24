March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nine fines after 1,681 checks

By Staff Reporter00
police hq 01

Police on Thursday said they have booked nine people for violating coronavirus measures after 1,681 checks in the government-controlled areas.

Five people were booked in Famagusta after 401 checks, three in Larnaca after 379 checks and another in Limassol following 166 inspections in the district.

No violations were reported after some 407 checks in Nicosia, 48 checks in Paphos nor in Morphou after 121 checks.

Traffic and port police also conducted 151 and 13 checks respectively, without issuing any fines.

The checks were carried out from 6am on Wednesday to 6am Thursday.

