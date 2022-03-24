March 24, 2022

Forty recycled tablets donated for kids in need

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis (centre) with the 40 tablets

Cyta and DeeJay Radio partnered up to acquire 40 tablets for the Nicosia municipality, which will donate them to the children at the Nicosia Municipal Multipurpose Centre, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis received the tablets from Aliki Drakou, head of sustainable development at Cyta and radio producers Vasiliki Papamichael and Irini Christoforou.

The initiative was carried out with the intention of recycling old devices and donating new ones to children who might need them for educational purposes.

“Technology is now playing an important role in children’s education and I want to thank both Cyta and DeeJay radio for their donation,” Yiorkadjis said.

The old tablets were collected after a radio appeal carried out by the radio station to listeners, who were urged to donate the devices rather than discard them.

“Such initiatives are extremely important, especially in times when the socio-economical gap between people is widening,” Yiorkadjis said.

