March 24, 2022

Tepak offers ten undergrad scholarships to Ukrainian students

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
The Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK)

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) has announced that it will be offering scholarships to Ukrainian students seeking asylum due to the Russian invasion of their country.

Ten undergraduate scholarships for study starting September 2022, have been made available. The scholarship will cover all years of study, including one year of Greek language instruction. Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity for employment within the university.

Tepak has announced that it will also readily accept transfer students. Greek-speaking students will be accepted without the need for other arrangements. The transfers will be able to continue their studies immediately and Tepak will help students make arrangements for completion of their coursework.

Non Greek-speakers will be enrolled in intensive Greek language courses through the Language Centre. Students also have the possibility to take courses offered in English.

Tepak is also making available three researcher positions and five full doctoral scholarships, as well as supporting Ukrainian students with food aid in collaboration with the Limassol Holy Diocese.

Interested students can follow announcements made by Tepak and through the Embassy of Ukraine.

