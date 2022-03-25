March 25, 2022

Coronavirus: Three deaths, 3,329 test positive on Friday (Updated)

The health ministry announced that three people had died of Covid-19 and that 3,329 had tested positive from 45,788  PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 7.27  per cent.

The deaths concerned three men aged 69, 76 and 80, taking the total to date to 925.

There are  51 people in hospitals of whom 20 are in serious condition. Of these, 6 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 52 per cent.

From the total tests, 2,749 were PCR detecting 172positives and 43,039 were rapid tests with 3,157 positives.

Contact tracing saw 1,013 rapid tests, identifying 142 positives.

Under private initiative there were 881 PCR tests with 138 positives and 19,838 rapid tests detecting 1,461 positives.

The health ministry performed 23,201 tests with 1,696 positives.

It’s free testing programme carried out 21,239 rapid tests detecting 1,523 positives.

Schools’ test to stay performed 54 rapid tests and found 2 positives. There were no usual school testing due to the public holiday.

Nursing homes saw 604 rapid tests and detected 29 positives. There were no positives found in closed structures where 258 tests were done.

 

