March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Cyprus News Digest: If Putin succeeds in Ukraine the road ahead will be fraught with difficulties

By Rosie Charalambous01
multiple explosions and rising smoke are seen around an industrial compound, in mariupol
The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • If Vladimir Putin succeeds in toppling the Ukrainian government, the road ahead will be fraught with difficulties
  • How and when will the abuses in Cyprus’ national health service be fixed?

Also available HERE

