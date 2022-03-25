March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Life in Motion exhibition opens in Limassol

By Eleni Philippou00
Κρίνος και Σνόμπ στην Γλάδστωνος2012

The retrospective exhibition titled Life in Motion dedicated to the artist Spyros Demetriadis and his 45-year career will be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 29, at 7pm, at the Municipal Arts Centre of Limassol – Apothikes Papadaki. Attending the exhibition opening will be the Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides, the Head of Cultural Services of the Municipality of Limassol, Dr Nadia Anaxagorou and the curator of the exhibition Nefeli Stylianou.

olympus digital camera

An anti-war activist, a socio-political commentator, an archivist of the urban landscape, and an observer of nature, Demetriades has been depicting the wonders, idiosyncrasies, and tragedy of Cyprus through the unique aesthetic he calls “Post-Pop Surrealism”. The exhibition will feature works from the whole span of the artist’s career and aims to shed light on the importance of motion to his practice. The role of motion is explored, through the choice of subject matters, and figuratively, through the concept of time, the evolution of the cityscape, and the artist’s open-ended dialogue with old master painters.

The exhibition is to feature paintings from important private collections, some of which have rarely been seen by the public, and the short animation film Cypriot Transfigurations which enjoyed considerable acknowledgement due to its aesthetic and contemporaneity, and whose second part came to fruition 35 years after the creation of the first. In the exhibition that will last until May 4, works from the collection of the Gallery of the Municipality of Limassol and private collections will be exhibited.

Life in Motion

Exhibition dedicated to artist Spyros Demetriades. March 29-May 4. Municipal Arts Centre of Limassol – Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Opening night 7pm. Tuesday-Friday:10am-6pm. Saturday:10am-2pm. Tel: 26-367700

Related Posts

CySO welcomes new artistic director and conductor

Eleni Philippou

Extra readings of the Portrait of Mona Lisa

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Chesters bar and restaurant, Limassol

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Organ concert coming up in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Children’s workshops coming up in the 20th Cyprus Film Days

Eleni Philippou

The stray cats of the buffer zone

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign