March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Multinational aeronautical exercise wraps up

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
amynas
Photo; PIO

The annual multinational aeronautical exercise ‘Noble Dina – 2022’ has wrapped up.

The drill saw the participation of vessels and aircraft of the armed forces of Cyprus, Greece, the US, France and Israel, which was the host country.

The exercise took place from 20 to 24 March in the framework of the implementation of the bilateral defence cooperation programme between Cyprus and Israel and took place in the sea area southwest of Cyprus.

The defence ministry said that the scenario of the exercise included various training activities in the marine environment, such as regular movements and advanced manoeuvres, warships, anti-submarine warfare and aeronautical cooperation operations, as well as research and rescue  drills  under the aegis of the joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) of the Republic of Cyprus.

Cyprus participated in all phases of the exercise with the general support ship Alasia, of the Naval Command. During the execution of the research and rescue scenario an AW-139 helicopter, of the Air Command, the patrol ship Tsomakis and the offshore ship Ioannides of the navy administration also took part.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

