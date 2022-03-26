March 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Illegal casino shut down in Paphos

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00

Paphos police on Saturday announced that they had secured a court order suspending the operation of a business establishment in Polis pending the trial of its owner for gambling, the operation of a casino and illegal possession of gaming machines.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said the Paphos district court issued the order suspending the operation of the business.

The check took place on January 30, 2022, and was conducted by the anti-intellectual property and illegal betting division, together with members of the Paphos CID.

During the search, six computer towers, a laptop, a number of handwritten notes and a small amount of cash were found and confiscated.

