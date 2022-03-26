March 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clocks to go forward on Sunday

By Staff Reporter0447
ΑΛΛΑΓΗ ΘΕΡΙΝΗΣ ΩΡΑΣ 27 ΜΑΡΤΙΟΥ 2022

Summertime starts at 3am on Sunday, and all clocks and watches must be moved one hour forward.

Clocks will move back one hour with the start of wintertime on Sunday, October 30.

 

