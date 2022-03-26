March 26, 2022

Paphos police officer hit by driver evading traffic stop

By Kyriacos Nicolaou048
A Paphos police officer was injured in the early hours of Saturday during a traffic stop in Tsada village.

According to police, the officer stopped a vehicle driven by a young man who, they said had previous run-ins with police.

The driver initially stopped his vehicle but attempted to drive off when the officer approached the car.

He hit the officer before speeding off.

The police officer was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was kept in for treatment.

Doctors said his injuries were not life-threatening.

A warrant has been issued for the driver’s arrest.

