Pharos welcomes intrepid group of musicians

The ChamberMusicBox in concert
A unique concert is coming to The Shoe Factory this April as the Pharos Arts Foundation welcomes the imaginative ChamberMusicBox, a trio with violinist Yuri Kalnits, cellist Julia Morneweg, and pianist Ilya Kondratiev. Their repertoire on April 13 will feature two of the most seminal and impressive works ever written not only for the medium of the piano trio but also for the chamber music repertoire in general.
Described as “an open, imaginative and technically impeccable group that it would be folly not to follow”, ChamberMusicBox was founded in 2016 when a group of leading international musicians came together from across Europe to perform a series of chamber music concerts in London. Its Artistic Directors, violinist Yuri Kalnits and cellist Julia Morneweg, had a vision to explore and perform a vast spectrum of chamber music repertoire with their like-minded friends, to promote mutual respect and empathy in the community through music-making of rare passion and generosity, and for audiences to be part of that shared experience.
In the first four seasons, more than 50 artists from 20 different nations performed over 60 chamber works ranging from duos to nonets, with the impressive line-up including numerous principal players from top European orchestras, renowned soloists, and members of leading chamber music ensembles.
The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic put an abrupt end to ChamberMusicBox’s by then hugely popular London concert series. Rather than moving into the realm of online performance, they became one of the first UK arts organisations to resume live concerts as soon as lockdown restrictions were eased. Initially performing outdoors, this intrepid group of musicians sought out venues across the UK that would lend themselves to social distancing without compromising on the concert experience and won plaudits for the huge success of their 2020 Autumn Series.
ChamberMusicBox are now looking forward to continuing a busy schedule of concerts, both in the UK and internationally, as well as investing significant amounts of time to bring the joy of world-class chamber music playing into schools and other community settings. Coming up next then is their concert in Cyprus performing Anton Arensky’s Piano Trio No.1, Op.32 and Sergei Rachmaninov’s Trio élégiaque No.2, Op.9.
ChamberMusicBox
Concert with violinist Yuri Kalnits, cellist Julia Morneweg, and pianist Ilya Kondratiev. April 13. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15-20. Tel: 22-663871