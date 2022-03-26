March 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Africa World

Tunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past 6 months

By Reuters News Service00
protest against tunisian president kais saied's seizure of governing powers, in tunis
Police officers in Tunis

Tunisian police forces have dismantled about 150 militant cells in the past six months, a spokesman for the National Guard said on Saturday.

He added that some of the foreign militants arrested were planning to join “Jond Kilafha”, a group linked to Islamic State in Libya and in the mountains on the Tunisian-Algerian border.

“Attempts of attacks targeting neighbouring countries were thwarted and a cell that was planning to stab the interior minister in the south of the country was dismantled,” Houssem Eddine Jbebli told reporters.

The North African nation has been under a state of emergency since 2015, after an assault in which a number of presidential guards were killed.

Tunisian security forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent years and have become more efficient at responding to those attacks that do occur.

Related Posts

Japan’s Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons

Reuters News Service

Iraq parliament fails to elect new state president over lack of quorum

Reuters News Service

Biden meets top Ukrainian officials in Poland (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Russian forces take Chernobyl workers’ town, fighting in centre of Mariupol (Update 6)

Reuters News Service

Western sanctions won’t sway Kremlin, says Russia’s former president Medvedev

Reuters News Service

Saudi-led coalition launches operation against Yemen’s Houthis

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign