March 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Russian forces are firing at Kharkiv’s nuclear research facility – Ukrainian parliament

By Reuters News Service046
a man walks past a fire after a shelling in kharkiv
A man walks past a fire after a shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv

Russian forces are firing at a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian parliament said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“It is currently impossible to estimate the extent of damage due to hostilities that do not stop in the area of the nuclear installation,” the post quoted the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate as saying.

The inspectorate’s website did not contain any news about the attack.

Earlier this month the grounds of the Institute of Physics and Technology were hit by Russian shells. At the time, the facility’s director general said the core housing nuclear fuel remained intact. Read full story

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has seen some of the worst bombing since the conflict began on Feb. 24.

Related Posts

Putin ‘cannot remain in power,’ Biden says, Zelenskiy urges West to deliver military aid

Reuters News Service

Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’, Russian forces take Chernobyl workers’ town (Update 6)

Reuters News Service

Turkey defuses mine after Russia warns of strays from Ukraine ports

Reuters News Service

Lviv mayor reports further strike after rockets hit outskirts of western Ukrainian city (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Tunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past 6 months

Reuters News Service

Japan’s Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign