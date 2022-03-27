March 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Middle East World

Senior adviser to Iran’s Khamenei says nuclear deal with world powers imminent

By Reuters News Service00
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

A senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader said on Sunday that a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was imminent but could only happen if the United States showed political will.

“Yes, it’s imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States,” Kamal Kharrazi said at the Doha Forum international conference.

Kharrazi said it was vital for Washington to remove the foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) designation against its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“IRGC is a national army and a national army being listed as a terrorist group certainly is not acceptable,” he said.

Related Posts

Quake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Ecuador coast, damaging buildings Source: Reuters

Reuters News Service

Russian forces are firing at Kharkiv’s nuclear research facility – Ukrainian parliament

Reuters News Service

Missiles strike Ukraine’s Lviv as Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’, Russian forces take Chernobyl workers’ town (Update 6)

Reuters News Service

Turkey defuses mine after Russia warns of strays from Ukraine ports

Reuters News Service

Lviv mayor reports further strike after rockets hit outskirts of western Ukrainian city (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign