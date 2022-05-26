Anastasiades and Cederfelt discuss efforts to double down on corruption

Tackling corruption and promoting transparency and accountability were the focus of a meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and Margaret Cederfelt, the President of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).
A statement from the deputy government spokesperson on Thursday said Anastasiades demonstrated his government’s wil to “decisively tackle corruption and to promote transparency and accountability, consolidating the rule of law” in Cyprus by updating Cederfelt on the policies that have been introduced in his zero tolerance policy through the national anti-corruption strategy.
“President Anastasiades briefed Ms Cederfelt on the policies implemented by the Republic of Cyprus to tackle corruption, underlining that the government is strengthening its zero tolerance policy by taking measures, formulating legislation to prevent and combat the phenomenon and developing a National Anti-Corruption Strategy, in the context of implementing a coherent, comprehensive response plan,” the statement said.
Anastasiades was confident that laws and reforms proposed and adopted by lawmakers, such as the creation of the independent anti-corruption authority, have helped to strengthen the legal framework in place to fight corruption.
The pair also discussed the ongoing Cyprus problem and continued Turkish provocations and confidence building measures and initiatives being carried out in an effort to resume the negotiations for a solution, as well as the situation in Ukraine and the knock-on effects of the Russian invasion on the global economy.
Migration, and as the statement stressed “the instrumentalisation of the migration issue by Turkey” and the difficulties Cyprus faced were also a talking point, with Anastasiades noting that despite these problems, Cyprus has not failed to comply with its obligations as a member of the OSCE.
Anastasiades concluded by hailing the OSCE’s contribution to ensuring lasting peace and cooperation between its member states and congratulated opposition Akel MP Irene Charalambidou, for organising an OSCE PA International Conference on fighting corruption in Cyprus.