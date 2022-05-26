May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Whatson

Classic car and motorcycle’s event in Limassol

By Staff Reporter054
ΚΡΑΣΟΧΩΡΙΑ Εξώφυλλο

By Andrea Charalambous

With the aim of consolidating road consciousness and reducing road traffic collisions, the Pachna police station in cooperation with the communities of Krasochoria – Ampelochoria Limassol have organised a classic vehicle event in Limassol on Sunday.

The route will start from Makarios Avenue and will pass by Ypsonas. The course with the classic vehicles will cross the communities of Kantou, Souni-Zanatzia and will reach Kivides. Then, it will cross the villages of Agios Ambrosios, Vouni, Pachna, Vasa Koilaniou and will end up in Malia around 2-2.30pm where food will be offered.

Gradually, some stops will be made for those who wish to be photographed with the classic vehicles or to chat with other people at the event.

Also, the event will include a guided tour of the Sports Museum of Agios Ambrosios and the winery in the community of Pachna.

Police will distribute a form about road safety, as well as phosphorescent vests and gifts for the children.

For more information call:

99535863 Savvas Mavrovouniotis

99674760 Savvas Hadjipanayis

96449305 Panayiotis Kaouris

Related Posts

World class talent on two violins and a piano

Eleni Philippou

Cuba, retro and improv wrap up the month at Sarah’s

Eleni Philippou

Easter fun in the park

Eleni Philippou

Get crafty at series of Christmas workshops

Eleni Philippou

Kalopanayiotis gets into the Christmas spirit

Eleni Philippou

Run, Santa, run

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign