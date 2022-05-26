May 26, 2022

Coronavirus: Mask requirement indoors could be lifted on June 1

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela will on Friday propose to cabinet it suspend the requirement to wear face masks indoors, except at high-risk facilities, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday citing sources from the ministry.

It said that if adopted, the relaxation will come into force on Wednesday, June 1.

According to the news agency, the majority of the government’s advisory team for coronavirus favour suspending the face mask requirement indoors, under conditions.

Face masks, which have been part of everyday life for the past two years, will still be required at hospitals, closed structures, care homes and other reception facilities for vulnerable groups, the news agency said.

It added that some members of the team still have reservations about lifting the requirement now, arguing that the situation is still fluid as regards the pandemic.

 

