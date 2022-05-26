June events at Technopolis20

In its intimate and charming garden venue, a series of cultural events will be hosted as Technopolis 20 welcomes June and offers a plethora of music and art events. Evenings of poetry, Indian music and tribute performances celebrating great Greek composers and international jazz singers are coming up as soon as the new month rolls in.

The events begin with a poetry night as the Hellenic-Cypriot Cultural Association presents Maria Lambrou’s book Thambes Photaspides. On June 1, the poet will introduce her poetry collection in an evening that will also include dance, theatre and music to tie artistic elements together with Lambrou’s poems.

On the following day, a rather different event will take place, organised by the Indian Classical Music & Arts Cyprus Foundation. The Anyone Can Sing Indian Classical Music workshop will be a vocal seminar hosted by India’s national award-winning and legendary classical vocalist Mahesh Kale. Between 6pm and 8pm on June 2, Mahesh will guide participants in breathing techniques, practical exercises, core foundation, a nada yoga session and end with a Q&A.

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is needed. The event will be repeated at the High Commission of India in Nicosia on June 4 and at the Santosa Yoga & Ayurveda space in Limassol on June 5 at 11am. Earlier on the workshop will also be held in Larnaca at the Tree of Life on May 29 and again in Paphos at Peyia Pikni Forest on May 31. The Technopolis 20 Facebook page (@technopolis20artscenter) has all of the relevant event details.

June 3 will return to the usual live music performances that often take place at Technopolis 20 and this one pays tribute to the great Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis. The concert first premiered at Markideio Theatre last December and now the three young musicians Marianna Georgiou (pianist), Georgia Zachariades (voice) and Kyriakos Costa (adaptations/orchestrations) return to the Technopolis 20 garden with a full orchestra and a richer programme.

Piano and voice will be enriched on stage by Giannis Koudounas on trumpet, Andreas Zinonos on violin and Miranda Papaneokleous on cello. The concert will be repeated in Nicosia, on Sunday, June 5, at Tilemachos Kanthos Arts Centre.

Then the last concert of the season’s classical concert series Technopolis 20 Classics will present two world-class musicians on June 5 – the Swiss recorder player Maurice Steger and the Sicilian lutenist Daniele Caminiti. This time the concert will take place in a different venue, at Tala Amphitheatre, using the Paphos sunset as a backdrop.

Titled A Musical Journey Through Baroque Italy, the concert will bring the up to 400-year-old creations to life. The programme of the concert will include works by Giovanni Adolfo Hasse, Salomone Rossi, Marco Uccellini, Giovanni Girolamo Kapsberger, Francesco Geminiani, Andrea Falconiero, Giuseppe Sammartini, Alessandro Piccinini and Alessandro Scarlatti.

Finally, June 17 returns to jazz and celebrates one of its best – Ella Fitzgerald. The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band, with Alice Ayvazian, Dimitris Miaris, Costas Challoumas and Marios Spyrou, will pay tribute to the Queen of Jazz and perform some of Fitzgerald’s timeless songs.

Thambes Photaspides

Presentation of Maria Lambrou’s poetry collection. June 1. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. www.cultural-association.org

Anyone Can Sing Indian Classical Music

Vocal workshop with Indian vocalist Mahesh Kale. June 2. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 6pm-8pm. Free. Tel: 96792690. [email protected]

The Classic Mikis Theodorakis

Tribute concert to the Greek composter. June 3. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

A Musical Journey through Baroque Italy

Concert with Swiss recorder player Maurice Steger and the Sicilian lutenist Daniele Caminiti. June 5. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

By the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band. June 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420