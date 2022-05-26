May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Weather forecast: Mainly fine, and getting warmer

By Staff Reporter

A warm weekend lies ahead, with temperatures set to rise above the seasonal average, the met office said  in its early morning weather forecast on Thursday.

Thursday will be mainly fine although there will be intervals of increased cloud inland and in the mountains at midday and in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 35C inland, around 27C on the south, east and north coasts, around 26C on the west coast and 25C in the higher mountains.

Thursday night will be mainly fine, and temperatures will fall to 19C inland, around 21C on the coasts and 17C in the mountains.

Friday and the weekend will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals at midday and in the afternoon in the mountains and inland which on Friday and Saturday may lead to isolated showers or brief storms in the mountains in the early afternoon.

Temperatures will edge up on Friday and Saturday, remaining at the same levels on Sunday which will be considerably higher than the seasonal average.

 

