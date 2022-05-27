May 27, 2022

Attorney-general and deputy to visit EU Court of Justice

Attorney-general Giorgos Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelidis are travelling to Luxembourg next week to visit the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

During their visit to, the heads of the legal service will meet the president of the Court of Justice of the EU, Koen Lenaerts and the president of the General Court of the EU, Marc Van Der Woude to discuss issues of common interest.

On their visit, they will attend a discussion with Cypriot and Greek judges at the CJEU. They will also attend the presentation by the rapporteur of the case concerning possible violations to establish a general framework for equal treatment in employment and occupation, as well as the hearing of a case before the Court.

They will also participate on June 1 in the anniversary session of the Europea+n Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO Convention).

