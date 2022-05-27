May 27, 2022

Cyprus News Digest: Cypriots can travel again to the European mainland by sea

By Rosie Charalambous00
thumbnail deputy shipping minister
Vassilios Demetriades, Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • For the first time in 20 years Cypriots can travel to the European mainland by sea
  • Pianosfest2 showcases 4 talented Cypriot pianists
  • A bicommunal children’s party in the park aims to raise funds for children with cancer

