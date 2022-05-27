May 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis01
cyprus beat image

In today’s episode, MPs have pressed the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) to ensure private hospitals, that operate within the general health scheme (GESY) also incorporate their A&E department. In other news, the union for bank workers, ETYK, agreed to suspend – but not entirely call off – strike action at Hellenic Bank, provided management agree to revoke its decision to fire 350 employees, and a 69-year-old man was arrested late on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, after he told police he had shot his son with a shotgun.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. Subscribe to Cyprus Beat for daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox: www.cyprusbeat.com

Related Posts

Good Samaritan breaks up kidnap attempt

Anna Savva

Cyprus News Digest: Cypriots can travel again to the European mainland by sea

Rosie Charalambous

Court to convene in hospital after man shoots son

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Services sector lifts economic sentiment

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Gesy doctors no longer to be paid per number of patients

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign