Labour inspectors to clamp down on undeclared work

Labour inspectors will in June focus on photographers, flower shops and weddings and christening services as part of an ongoing campaign to combat undeclared work and ensure compliance with labour laws, it was announced on Friday.

The campaign aims to raise awareness in the sector on the repercussions of undeclared work and non-compliance with the law. Checks will also cover adherence to basic employment conditions such as salaries, working hours and days off, the labour ministry said.

Businesses found to have workers who have not been registered with social insurance face a €500 fine, multiplied by seven months, unless the employer can prove the period of violation was shorter. If found that the period of violation was longer, the fine is multiplied by the actual number of months.

Complaints regarding undeclared work or violation of employment terms can be made to the dedicated telephone line 77778577. These can also be anonymous.

