May 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Limassol police discover 6.5kg of cocaine, one arrest

By Sarah Ktisti0126
file photo

Cocaine weighing 6.5 kilos was found by the police drug squad (Ykan) in Limassol on Friday as part of a large-scale operation which is currently underway.

A police statement also said that one person was arrested as part of the operation.

A further update is expected.

Related Posts

Anastasiades hopes for a wiser Turkey following EastMed provocations

Sarah Ktisti

Iran seizes two Greek tankers in US oil row, Cypriot amongst crew, Cybc reports

Reuters News Service

Anastasiades says Russian and Turkish revisionism were ‘comparable’

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Music through the ages

Eleni Philippou

Osce aims to consolidate war on corruption with new code of conduct

Sarah Ktisti

Akel’s central committee ratifies Mavroyiannis candidacy

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign