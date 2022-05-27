May 27, 2022

Open call for Short Scripts

An exciting opportunity for women who write short monologues or plays has arisen with the Women’s Empowerment Theatre seeking three to five-minute-long scripts written by females for a series of autumn performances.

“We are looking for scripts that speak about women and have a message,” says the theatre team, “whether they are comedies or dramas. The script should be written in English and should be between 300 and 700 words. We accept new and already performed pieces.”

The selected monologues and plays will be performed on October 21 and 22 in Nicosia and the deadline for the submission of scripts is June 25. “This is an excellent opportunity to show work to a wider audience,” adds the team. The pieces will be performed by actors selected by the theatre group and authors willing to perform their own pieces should indicate that in submission and will be given a chance to audition.

Besides sparking creativity and opening up the floor to more writers, the October productions will have a charitable cause too. Net proceeds from the show will be donated to charities supporting women, and no fees will be paid to writers or actors.

 

Call for Short Scripts

For the Women’s Empowerment Theatre. Deadline: June 25. [email protected]. Tel: 99-222962

 

