May 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Remand for recipient of packaged drugs

By Gina Agapiou0120
A 35-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Friday after he tried to pick up a post office parcel with illegal drugs in Larnaca.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday early afternoon when he arrived at the post office to pick up a parcel which the authorities had discovered contained 260 grammes of cannabis.

Larnaca district court on Friday remanded the man in relation to drug possession, import and possession with the intend to deal.

