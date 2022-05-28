May 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Company employee arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than €24,000

By Staff Reporter00
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling €24,000 from the company she worked for in Limassol.

If indicted, she faces charges of theft and money laundering.

According to police, the owner of the company told police that between March 21 and May 12,

money was transferred out of both from the company account and his personal bank account to and unknown account, without his knowledge.

According to the complainant, a total of 22 money transfers were made, with the total amount exceeding € 24,000.

Investigations led to the young woman and an arrest warrant was issues.

She is likely to appear in court on Saturday

