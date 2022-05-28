May 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Large-scale military exercise with Israel begins Sunday

By Staff Reporter00
cache 500x500 2853388 1853860 03042022125239
Photo: CNA

A large-scale military exercise ‘Agapinor-2022’ in which the national guard and the armed forces of Israel will participate will take place from Sunday until June 2, the defence ministry announced.

The exercise will take place in a large part of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus by water, land and air.

It is part of the agreed bilateral defence cooperation programme of the Republic with Israel, the ministry said, “highlighting the excellent relations between the two countries in recent years in the field of defence and security.”

