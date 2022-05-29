May 29, 2022

First cruise ship welcomed to Ayia Napa marina

The vessel approaching Ayia Napa

The first cruise ship to use Ayia Napa marina dropped anchor there on Sunday morning, the ministry of transport announced.

“The decision of the ministry of transport to create an anchorage there has started to bear fruit,” it said.

“I am very glad to see an initiative I adopted many years ago has had its first positive result,” Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in a written statement.

He said the aim of the ministry was to see all marinas of Cyprus welcome cruise ships and their passengers.

“We hope the arrival of the first cruise ship will lead to an increase in this type of tourism, enriching the tourism product of the Famagusta district,” he added.

Similar facilities to welcome cruise ships will also be created at the marina of Paralimni, the minister said.

 

