May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Ukraine World

Poland gives 18 howitzers to Ukraine – public radio

By Reuters News Service00
a howitzer of pro russian troops fires in the luhansk region

Poland has given Ukraine 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers, Polish public radio reported on Sunday citing a government source, as Kyiv seeks to repel an intense Russian assault in the Donbas region in the east.

Faced with heavy shelling in its eastern provinces, Ukraine has called on the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide in the war.

The AHS Krab has a maximum firing range of 40 kilometres.

The Radio Information Agency (IAR), which supplies news to Polish public radio, reported that Poland had also trained about 100 Ukrainian artillerymen to operate the howitzers.

A Polish government spokesman and the Ukrainian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday.

Related Posts

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion

Reuters News Service

Erdogan says won’t let ‘terrorism-supporting’ countries enter NATO

Reuters News Service

Serbia’s Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Reuters News Service

Ukrainan defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire (updated)

Reuters News Service

Clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque before contested Israeli flag march

Reuters News Service

Horse racing-British great Piggott dies aged 86

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign