May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Cryptocurrencies International

Russia mulls allowing cryptocurrency for international payments

By Reuters News Service02
russia banks ukraine crisis banks firms rouble

Russia is considering allowing cryptocurrency to be used for international payments, Interfax news agency quoted a government official as saying on Friday.

“The idea of using digital currencies in transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed,” Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry’s financial policy department, was quoted as saying.

Russian officials are wrestling with how to regulate the country’s crypto market and use of digital currencies, with the finance ministry opposed to the central bank’s calls for a blanket ban.

