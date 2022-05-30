May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Blood drive from Jewish community of Cyprus

By Anna Savva00
A blood drive was organised by the Jewish community of Cyprus in collaboration with the Larnaca General Hospital and the Cyprus Blood Bank in Larnaca on Monday.

Members of the community, and many friends, donated blood including the Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin.

The Jewish Community of Cyprus said it also wanted to thank the nurses, doctors and other medical personnel who have dedicated their lives to helping others, especially now, after having been fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.

“Based on increased blood needs island wide, we urge all able adults to join us in giving blood at their nearest available blood bank or general hospital,” the Cyprus Jewish Community Centre said in a statement.

