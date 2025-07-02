The British bases (SBAs) on Tuesday announced a new environmental protection policy for beaches within their jurisdiction, aiming to reduce risks caused by increasing visitor numbers.

“Illegal construction, waste and theft are just some of the issues affecting the ecosystem at popular spots such as Lady’s Mile and Curium beaches,” an announcement said.

With up to 100,000 visitors expected at Lady’s Mile during peak season, authorities warned that such high numbers could pose both environmental and legal risks.

To address these concerns, beaches will be patrolled by officers “to safeguard public health and safety, including hygiene, food safety and emergency preparedness,” SBA officer George Kiteos said.

Law enforcement will remain a central focus of the SBAs’ Operation Guardian, with officers on patrol to “cultivate a culture of responsibility” and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

“Quality of life – including the handling of noise complaints, parking violations and other issues affecting the well-being and peace of both residents and visitors – will also be at the forefront of our policy,” the SBAs added.

They also emphasised the importance of education in preserving the area. Awareness campaigns are underway, and leaflets are being distributed to inform the public about road and beach safety, crime prevention and environmental protection.

A heightened police presence is expected both on land and at sea during weekends and public holidays.

The policy was developed following consultations with NGOs, as well as the municipalities of Curium and Limassol.