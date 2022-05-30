Cyprus a constructive participant in EU Russia discussions says spokesman

Cyprus is a constructive participant in EU-wide discussions on sanctions against Russia, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said on Monday.
He was speaking from Brussels, where he is accompanying President Nicos Anastasiades in a special meeting of the European Council, set to last until Tuesday.
European leaders are set to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, issues relating to energy such as “the high prices affecting households and businesses across the EU, issues relating to the end of Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels, the effects of the war on world food security and the danger of destabilisation in many areas of the world, as well as the EU’s effort to strengthen and further coordinate on defence”.
The spokesman said that there are ongoing “intensive negotiations on the technical level” in order to reach a deal on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.
Like the rest of the participants in the meeting, he said that Cyprus is “a constructive participant in the discussions being held, keeping in mind the guidelines on sanctions, which dictate they need to be viable and cause a much greater economic cost on Russia than on EU member states”.
Pelekanos said he is optimistic that the council will reach a deal.
He also said that President Anastasiades will brief his counterparts regarding Turkey’s latest actions in the fenced off area of Varosha, as well as regarding the letters sent over the past few days to the Turkish Cypriot side and all interested parties on possible confidence building measures.
Pelekanos clarified he was referring to letters sent by Anastasiades to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the leaders of guarantor powers and EU member states, and the presidents of the European Council, the European Commission, and the European Parliament.
“The president will call on his counterparts to emphasise to Ankara the importance of ending its provocations and get Cyprus issue negotiations back on track, based on the provisions of the Security Council resolutions,” the spokesman said.