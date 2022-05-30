Daily News Briefing

May 30, 2022

In today’s episode, a total of €370 million are to be invested by the government in projects to revitalise the mountain areas, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said, stressing it was the aim of the Anastasiades government to give new life to them.

Elsewhere, the Cypriot crew member on one of the two Greek-flagged tankers seized by Iranian Revolutionary Guards forces in the Gulf is in good health, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

In other news, criticising the “parties in power” and the “worn-out political system”, the former rector of the University of Cyprus Constantinos Christofides officially announced his candidacy for the presidential elections, while far right party Elam unanimously backed their leader Christos Christou to also stand in the race.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

