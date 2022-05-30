Piano fest takes to stage for second time

A piano festival featuring four virtuoso Cypriot pianists, Christos Yiallouros, Andreas Ioannides, George Mannouris and Nicolas Costantinou, will begin on Monday, organised by the Ledras Music Soloists. Four evenings of captivating music will take place at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre of Nicosia as the musicians take the stage and perform in the name of love, peace and harmony.
“Music interpreters,” say Ledra Music Soloists, “in their capacity as universal performing artists, have always served as ambassadors of transnational artistic creation. Through their performances, they communicate to audiences an endless and diverse spectrum of meanings and messages, which, in their totality, ranks as the gateway to understanding human existence. As a deed of altruism, music sets the conditions for mutual understanding, solidarity, empathy and love.”
The Piano Fest 2 will begin on May 31 at 8pm with Yiallouros presenting a unique and varied programme. The young pianist is giving his first professional solo recital in Cyprus and will perform Bach, Economou, Liszt and Dutilleux.
The festival will continue a couple of days later with a recital on Sunday by Ioannides, which also marks his professional debut in a solo recital in Cyprus. His programme is devoted to Chopin’s two series of piano études, Op. 10 (1833) and Op. 25 (1837) that are, even today, considered to be the foundations of modern piano technique.
Next up is Mannouris, who will take the theatre stage on June 7 to perform five virtuosic studies by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt, the Second Piano Sonata by Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin and the Second Piano Sonata by the Russian Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Piano Fest 2 will conclude on June 14 with a recital by Costantinou, who has recently been awarded the title of Steinway Artist. He will give the world premiere of the complete cycle of the First Series of 12 Préludes for solo piano by Cypriot composer Constantinos Y. Stylianou, wrapping up two weeks of piano concerts.
Piano Fest 2
Piano recitals by Christos Yiallouros, Andreas Ioannides, George Mannouris and Nicolas Costantinou. May 31. June 5, 7, 14. Strovolos Municipal Theatre of Nicosia. 8pm. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com