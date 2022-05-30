Prime Property Group launches holistic living real-estate brand bbf:

Prime Property Group has announced the launch of a new international brand, bbf: build better future, dedicated to designing and developing healthy and sustainable future living environments on an international scale. The new brand will be leading the company’s development projects, while Prime Property Group will continue operations as an international real estate agency.

“The establishment of bbf: marks a significant milestone in our 13-year journey as we move forward into an exciting and better future where holistic living comes first,” comments bbf: CEO Vadim Romanov.

Limassol’s recently completed Sky Tower and Eden Rock reflect the company’s dedication to premium, yet sustainable, living environments, while plans are also under way for a complete renovation of the historic Berengaria hotel in Prodromos, surrounded by the lush pine forests of the Troodos mountains.

The creation of bbf: is primarily driven by a desire to improve the quality of life of property buyers, creating healthy, stylish, and beautiful living spaces that are easy to use and maintain. As growing urban populations place unexpected strains on city environments, bbf: is passionately embracing the movement of ‘Future Urban Living’, focusing on sustainable urbanisation.

Emphasis is placed on green outdoor spaces and plant-based indoor living, low pollution sites, sustainable technology, natural light, and active architecture.

“Our mission is to create the future we want our clients to live in; we continuously build upon our understanding of life, form and shared urban systems to ensure a positive impact, and to create a healthy and sustainable-future living environment,” Romanov points out.

Beyond the development of comfortable and sustainable properties, bbf: aims to create a holistic quality ecosystem for sports, recreation, raising children, and an ideal work-life balance. As such, bbf: properties incorporate grounds for leisure and sports, spa areas, children’s playrooms and more.

Building upon the vast knowledge earned in the Cyprus market, the company also aims to start operations in six new countries, currently developing residential projects in Greece, Canada and Portugal. These new goals require an inspiring global brand, capable of meeting the highest international standards and concisely conveying the company’s core values.

In this light, the recently-created bbf: brand will help the company deliver its inspirational message to a wide audience across the globe: ‘We develop on land. We live on land. We protect land.’

“Steady growth over the past few years has facilitated collaboration with new clients, leading to the creation of stunning new development projects and welcoming new teammates,” says Romanov.

“We are proud that it has also paved the way for ambitious projects internationally,” he continues.

“I am thankful for the partnerships, the employees, and the clients that have accompanied us in our growth. We owe this new brand to all of you.”

To view the new brand’s best development projects, including those completed, under construction and planned, visit the bbf: website at: bbf.com