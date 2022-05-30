May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three arrests after police chase stolen vehicle

By Anna Savva01
police2

Three people – two men and one woman – were arrested in Limassol early on Monday morning after police were able to stop their vehicle after a car chase.

Police said that at around 1.20 am, police officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Grivas Dighenis avenue.

They signaled to the driver to stop, but he sped off, driving dangerously and recklessly, committing traffic offences such as jumping red lights in his attempt to get away.

Police pursued the vehicle, managing to bring it to a stop on the junction of October 28 and Iacovos Tombazis.

There were three people in the vehicle, two men aged 26 and 24 and a woman aged 22.

During a search of the car police found burglary tools and keys to another car that was found parked in an open area in Limassol and for which the three could not give adequate explanation.

They were arrested as Limassol police investigate.

 

Related Posts

Two boats with 62 irregular migrants, five held for people trafficking

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested for burglary and theft in Paphos

Jonathan Shkurko

Weekend Escapes: Episode 2

Paul Lambis

The dogs helping us live with vultures

Anna Savva

Elam backs party leader to stand in presidential election

Katy Turner

Israeli defence minister expected, to observe military exercise

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign