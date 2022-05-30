May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two boats with 62 irregular migrants, five held for people trafficking

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Five men were arrested in the Famagusta district on Sunday after 62 irregular migrants were brought to shore at Cape Greco and later taken to Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers.

The five suspects, aged between 19 and 38, were aboard two boats. They are under arrest as suspected people traffickers.

The first boat was spotted 14 nautical miles off Cape Greco in the Famagusta district at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

The coastguard sent a vessel to the area, finally locating it 14 nautical miles east of Cape Greco. On the boat there were 19 men, three women and four minors.

The second vessel was spotted two hours later. It was carrying 36 people, of which 26 were men, three women and seven minors.

The five suspects were taken by the coastguard to Ayia Napa marina, where testimony emerged against them from the people aboard the boats, who identified them as people traffickers.

 

