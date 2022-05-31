May 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British man missing in Ayia Napa found near burnt car

By Andrea Charalambous00
Εντοπίστηκε ζωντανός ο Βρετανός στην Αγία Νάπα

An 80-year-old British man reported missing in Ayia Napa was found alive on Tuesday morning in an area of overgrown vegetation.

He was reported missing on Monday at 9pm after a fire broke out in his car.

Using tracker dogs, police located him at around 9am on Tuesday, quite near to where he had abandoned the car.

Press spokesman for the Famagusta police Steve Theodooulou said he would not have been spotted in the area with a casual glance.

Members of the fire service put out the car fire.

The 80-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Famagusta General Hospital for checks.

The man and his 78-year-old wife had arrived on the island on Sunday to stay at their house in Ayia Napa.

On Monday evening, he took the car for a ride to check its mechanical condition, because it had been immobilised for a long time.

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign