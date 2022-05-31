May 31, 2022

Pensioner jailed for 10 years for raping foreign worker

By Nick Theodoulou00
prison

A 70-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to ten years in prison for systematically raping a foreign worker he employed to work in his agricultural fields.

Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court sentenced the man for the crimes which took place between 2017 and 2019 after he was found guilty on charges of rape, sexual exploitation and indecent assault.

The court found that he had also assaulted another foreign woman whom he attempted to rape.

The crimes took place in the agricultural fields in which he cultivated.

The session took place behind closed doors to protect the identities of the women involved.

