May 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vouni, Kalopanayiotis and Steni given tourism award

By Jonathan Shkurko019
The villages of Vouni, Kalopanayiotis and Steni are the first to receive the Colourful Villages award, recently established by the deputy ministry of tourism.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios presented the awards at a ceremony on Monday in Vouni.

On Tuesday the deputy ministry said the award aims at developing a new culture in the villages in relation to the importance and value of preserving and enhancing their special identity, their natural wealth and their cultural heritage, while promoting a bundle of benefits for the local communities.

“We thus aim to promote agrotourism activities and stays as well as nature and culture tourism, by enriching the visitor’s spectrum of activities through authentic and unique experiences and by reinvigorating the traditions that spread across the Cypriot countryside,” it said.

In his remarks during the event, Perdios said he will further promote the awarded villages, both on the island and abroad, to increase their number of visitors.

 

