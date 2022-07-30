July 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lifeguards seek meeting with Limassol district officer ‘to explain their job to him’

By Nick Theodoulou0163

The lifeguards’ association has called for a meeting with Limassol’s district administrator Marios Alexandrou following comments he made earlier in the month which the group said it finds “wildly inaccurate”.

The union sought to set the record straight and explain exactly what their job entails – giving the example that Alexandrou wrongly stated that lifeguards must pass a 300m swimming test in seven seconds.

The association confirmed that the test has a seven-and-a-half-minute limit.

They were further irked by Alexandrou commenting that the perk of being a lifeguard is that they don’t have to go to the gym to be in good shape.

They were also insulted by his comments that “I think a youngster would find the job very interesting” – retorting that yes, the job is indeed interesting until someone is at risk of dying.

