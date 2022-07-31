July 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus seeks ‘actions and proposals’ on resumption of talks

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0221
Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos

Cyprus expects the creation of conditions that will allow the UN Secretary-General to activate discussion on “the bold” confidence-building measures (CBMs) it has submitted, but also the resumption of a new dialogue, government spokesman, Marios Pelekanos said on Sunday.

In his speech at the annual memorial service of the heroes of Troulloi village in Larnaca, Andreas Sourouklis and Nicolas Georgiou, Pelekanos said the Greek Cypriot side which is “always committed to defending justice and peace,” seeks actions and proposals, the resumption of talks and conditions for a viable and functional solution based on the principles of international law and the EU, and on UN Security Council resolutions.

Pelekanos also said that President Nicos Anastasiades had repeatedly emphasised to the UN Secretary-General, “to our partners in the EU, to the permanent and non-permanent Members of the Security Council and to the wider international community, that our will for the resumption of the dialogue is a given”.

“We expect that the involvement of high-ranking officials of the United Nations Secretariat and the related contacts with the parties involved, will allow the Secretary-General to activate the discussion procedures on the bold confidence building measures that we have tabled but will also lead us to the restart of a new dialogue on equal terms, away from blackmail, threats and absurd claims,” he added.

Pelekanos said Turkey was aiming at maximising the deadlocks, obstructing the resumption of negotiations and promoting its unacceptable claims “with threats, blackmail and with its ongoing illegal actions”.

These include flagrant provocations in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and interventions in the fenced-off area of ​​Famagusta.

Through this aggression, he added, “Turkey is trying to blackmail us, in order for us to accept everything it is planning,” which, he said, was intended to both maintain the occupation and ensure its grip on the island.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus.

