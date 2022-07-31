July 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kadis: Work on Akamas local plan to be completed in coming days

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
akamas6
Akamas peninsula

Within the next few days the work required by the agriculture ministry for the controversial Akamas local plan is expected to be completed, Minister Costas Kadis said on Sunday.

Kadis said that it was estimated that on August 8 the report from the environment department would be sent to the planning bureau at the interior ministry.

“My own estimate is that within the next month the work required by the planning bureau can be done so that by the end of August or early September the Akamas local plan can be published.”

He also said that following instructions from the president, both the interior ministry and his own ministry were working on a number of possible measures that could be implemented for compensation to affected landowners who previously had development rights and would be losing them under the local plan, or even for owners of enclosed plots within the National Forest Park without any development rights.

On another topic, Kadis said he was pleased to see that following the agreement reached by all stakeholders, big dairies had started the process of joining the protected designation of origin as regards the production of halloumi.

He also estimated that in the next few days they would start producing halloumi based on the PDO procedures and specifications and would be certified by the international organisation Bureau Veritas. In any case, said Kadis, from September there will not be any products in Cypriots markets bearing the name halloumi without the PDO seal.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Limassol man sitting on his front porch witnesses his car being torched

Staff Reporter

Villages affected by Arakapas fire say money donated for new fire trucks was misspent

Jean Christou

New warnings to stop risky diving at Cape Greco falling on deaf ears

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus seeks ‘actions and proposals’ on resumption of talks

Source: Cyprus News Agency

The Brexit ambassador

Staff Reporter

Demetriades: Not voting is not a neutral act

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign