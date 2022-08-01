August 1, 2022

50 years of Thoc on show at the airport

Hermes airport in Larnaca is hosting an anniversary exhibition to mark 50 years since the establishment of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation. Ten displays have been placed at the Departures Area of the airport, exhibiting valuable Thoc material to the thousands of passengers travelling daily through the airport.

The exhibition includes theatrical costume props, reviews and play posters, 3D models for set designs and other props, which are an integral part of the history of Cyprus theatre. Curators Elena Kotasvili and Alexis Vagianos gathered material from the Thoc archive, with the focus on the unseen aspect of theatre. At the same time, they emphasise on the preparation process of a theatre production, for which an array of objects lead to artistic creativity.

“Thoc is celebrating half a century of existence with a significant exhibition, which includes rare material from its archive, that is displayed for the first time for public viewing. Larnaca airport is the ideal space to host the exhibition, giving passengers the opportunity to have a closer look, behind the scenes,” chairwoman of the Thoc board Antigone Papaphilippou said.

 

50 Years of THOC Exhibition

Exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of THOC. Until end of September 2022. Larnaca Airport. www.hermesairports.com

 

