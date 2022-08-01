August 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol blaze could have been started by individuals

By Jonathan Shkurko0208
fire 3

The fire that broke out shortly after 8pm on Sunday in the villages of Kedares, Praitori and Arsos, all located between the Paphos and Limassol districts, has been put out and the situation is now under control, according to Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Monday, Kettis said the fire burned around one square kilometre worth of dry grass and wild vegetation. No injuries or damages to buildings were recorded.

Speaking to Trito, he said that authorities suspected the fire was started by someone and that investigations were underway to find possible culprits.

“Putting out the fire required a superhuman effort by the Fire Service and the Forestry Department, but also by the Game Fund and the Civil Defence, as well as by volunteers who helped contain the situation,” he said.

No helicopters were used to tame the fire, but firefighters will remain on the scene on Monday to prevent any further incidents.

According to the director of the Forestry Department Charalambos Alexandrou, firefighters battled the blaze on two separate fronts due to the wind and the irregular terrain.

Related Posts

British bases’ school student signs with Apollon FC

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Cans for Kids charity donates medical equipment to hospital

Jonathan Shkurko

Third probe in ongoing prison debacle

Nick Theodoulou

Nouris hits back against Mavroyiannis on migration

Jonathan Shkurko

Today’s Weather

Staff Reporter

Two women arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign