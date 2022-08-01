August 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two women arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

By Staff Reporter01673
Profile3 It Was Marios As Minister Who First Came Up With The Idea Of A Paphos Airport
File photo: Paphos Airport

The Paphos District Court issued a four-day detention order on Sunday against two women for cases of impersonation.

According to spokesperson and head of the Paphos criminal investigations unit, Michalis Nikolaou, on Saturday a woman bound for Rome presented herself at Paphos airport in possession of a French passport.

The passport was genuine, but the features of the photo did not resemble the person who presented it. Police proceeded to arrest and detain the woman.

On Sunday, another woman whose features also did not match those in the French ID photo she presented, arrived at Paphos airport bound for Germany. The woman was likewise arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations continue.

Related Posts

British bases’ school student signs with Apollon FC

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Cans for Kids charity donates medical equipment to hospital

Jonathan Shkurko

Third probe in ongoing prison debacle

Nick Theodoulou

Nouris hits back against Mavroyiannis on migration

Jonathan Shkurko

Limassol blaze could have been started by individuals

Jonathan Shkurko

Today’s Weather

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign